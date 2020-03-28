Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Intends To Produce 10,000 Ventilators A Month

Maruti Suzuki will also help to arrange financing and approvals for higher production of ventilators

Maruti Suzuki India examined its ability to assist in the production of ventilators, masks and other protective equipment under the request of the Government of India. The company has entered into an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare, which manufactures ventilators. The company will work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators and the intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them. Maruti Suzuki will use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and will upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes. We had already told you that RC Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki, Chairman said, that the COVID-19 is an urgent concern and the world is battling the same and the company was doing its bit by looking into the possibility of making the ventilators.

Maruti Suzuki will also help to arrange financing, and obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable the higher production of ventilators. The company will provide these services free of cost to AgVa Healthcare.

Krishna Maruti Limited, a joint venture of MSIL, would be manufacturing 3-ply masks for supply to the Haryana and Central governments. Production is expected to start as soon as all approvals are received. Ashok Kapur will provide 2 million masks free of cost as his own contribution.

Bharat Seats Limited, a joint venture of MSIL with the Relan family, would be manufacturing protective clothing as soon as all approvals are in place. All manufacturing units would take maximum care to protect the safety and health of the workers in accordance with the government recommended practices.

