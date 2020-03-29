Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra To Manufacture Face Shield From March 30

Mahindra will start manufacturing Face Shield for medical service providers. The company will kick start production at its Kandivali facility from March 30, 2020 and will manufacture 500 units to begin with and then look to ramp up production. The design of the Face Shield has been sourced from Ford and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, confirmed the development in a tweet "With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this Face Shield for the use of medical service providers. Targeting to make 500 on Monday and then ramp up."

But it's not just the Face Shield that the company is looking to manufacture. In fact, it was just last week that we told you about the company working on producing ventilators. In fact, a prototype has already been readied. The company's engineering teams will be working on 3 more prototypes based on feedback from experts and more research.

These new ventilator prototypes will help patients affected by the coronavirus. The prototypes are lighter and more compact in specifications and the teams aim to finish the task in 2 to 3 days' time. Importantly, these life saver devices which otherwise cost between ₹ 5-10 lakhs will cost below just ₹ 7,500 once made.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.