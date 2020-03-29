New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra To Manufacture Face Shield From March 30

The company will kick start production at its Kandivali facility from March 30, 2020 and will manufacture 500 units to begin with and then look to ramp up production.

The design of the Face Shield has been sourced from Ford Motor

Highlights

  • The Face Shield will be fir medical service providers
  • It will be manufactured at the company's Kandivali plant
  • The design has been sourced from Ford Motor

Mahindra will start manufacturing Face Shield for medical service providers. The company will kick start production at its Kandivali facility from March 30, 2020 and will manufacture 500 units to begin with and then look to ramp up production. The design of the Face Shield has been sourced from Ford and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, confirmed the development in a tweet "With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this Face Shield for the use of medical service providers. Targeting to make 500 on Monday and then ramp up."

But it's not just the Face Shield that the company is looking to manufacture. In fact, it was just last week that we told you about the company working on producing ventilators. In fact, a prototype has already been readied. The company's engineering teams will be working on 3 more prototypes based on feedback from experts and more research.

0 Comments

These new ventilator prototypes will help patients affected by the coronavirus. The prototypes are lighter and more compact in specifications and the teams aim to finish the task in 2 to 3 days' time. Importantly, these life saver devices which otherwise cost between ₹ 5-10 lakhs will cost below just ₹ 7,500 once made.

