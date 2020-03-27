New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra Assures Customers Of Services During The Lockdown; Extends Warranty Period

Mahindra has said that any missed deadlines during the current situation on scheduled maintenance services and warranty renewals will be extended.

Mahindra will provide extended warranty services post the lockdown period.

  • Mahindra will provide extended warranty services post the lockdown period
  • It has kept limited lines of its customer care services active.
  • It'll also provide road side assistance services in case of an emergency.

The Mahindra Group has assured its customers that the automaker will continue to engage with them during the lockdown called to fight against the Coronavirus outbreak. The company has also announced that any missed deadlines during the current situation on scheduled maintenance services and warranty renewals will be extended and would be considered in the most customer-centric manner by the Mahindra team and the automaker is taking measures t stay responsive during these times.

Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Sector- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "We at Mahindra understand the responsibility to ensure uninterrupted customer engagement, especially during such challenging times. In such times, technology has proved to be a boon in assisting the needs of our customers. We encourage our customers to actively stay connected with us through the With You Hamesha digital platform. We assure customers of our continued assistance during these difficult times and hope these initiatives will help assuage any concerns they would have regarding their vehicles."

Mahindra will also provide road side assistance in case of an emergency.

Moreover, Mahindra Customer Care through their social media platforms have urged Mahindra owners to engage with the company through its Twitter handle, chat support and e-mail for any queries or requests. The company is operating through limited lines of Mahindra's toll-free number that have been kept alive with employees safely working from their homes. Roadside assistance services have also been kept active by the company to the best possible extent.

