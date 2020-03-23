Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Stops Production At Kashipur Plant

Taking preventive measures against the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Lohia Auto has decided to stop the production at its Kashipur plant. The company took this step as the government has announced a lockdown across several states across the country. Apart from Lohia Auto, several leading auto manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Yamaha and others decided to shutter their facilities as a preventive measure against the disease, impacting the auto retail sector massively. Moreover, several companies have asked its employees to work from home, keeping in mind the safety and health of its employees.

Commenting on the COVID-19, and the preventive measures, Ayush Lohia, CEO, Lohia Auto Industries said, "We understand that this pandemic requires an extraordinary response hence we are taking the right precautions as the situation continues to evolve. As a result, we have asked all our employees to work from home through the end of March. We have shut down our operations and suspended vehicle production at our Kashipur facility with effect from March 23, 2020 to March 31, 2020, as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus and keeping the safety of employees as the top priority. We will await further notifications from the government to resume operations at the plant. We recognize that we are in a dynamic situation and we are prepared to adjust quickly based on the daily analysis of the current environment." Lohia Stops Production At Kashipur Plant

Additionally, BMW India too announced that it would be halting the production at its Chennai plant. The showrooms will also be closed keeping in view the safety of the employees. Taking similar measures, Ford India too suspended production at Chennai and Sanand plants.

FADA President - Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, "The Country today is facing a very tough situation and so is the auto retail industry. Dealers also face the additional issue of BS4 inventory worth ₹ 6400 Cr remaining unsold due to the impact of Covid-19 states and cities under lockdown. More than 12000 dealer outlets are shut in the lockdown states and cities and many more of our members have voluntarily shut their outlets even in areas where there is no mandatory lockdown to break the corona chain. Awaiting a relief from the Hon'ble Supreme Court for BS4 sale extension, auto dealerships are currently focusing and doing everything to break the chain of Covid-19 spread and we pray that our country overcomes the epidemic at the earliest."

