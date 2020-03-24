Coronavirus Pandemic: Jawa Motorcycles Production Stopped; Perak Deliveries Delayed

Mahindra Group's Classic Legends has announced that the manufacturer will be suspending production at its Pithampur facility for Jawa motorcycles. The announcement comes amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that gripped the globe and the unprecedented hike in cases have forced authorities to lock down several states in India and impose Section 144 to further curb the spread of the pandemic. As a result of the closure, Classic Legends has said that deliveries of its motorcycles will be delayed, most notably the Jawa Perak Bobber-styled motorcycle that was scheduled to commence deliveries from April 2, 2020. Meanwhile, deliveries for the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two for February, March and April have been indefinitely delayed.

Making the announcement, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends said, "These are unprecedented times. Our thoughts are foremost on the safety and well-being of our customers and people engaged with us in different capacities. Coming to the disruption in production and delivery, we are confident and prepared to overcome the blip that COVID-19 has caused. The Pithampur plant capacity is expected to go up to 10,000 motorcycles per month when the situation is fully normalised. With these increased numbers, Jawa lovers can expect quicker deliveries and new customers will have to wait lesser for their motorcycles. In the meantime, we advise everyone to stay safe and take all precautions that are necessary and following all directives of the relevant authorities."

Deliveries of the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two have been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic

Classic Legends revealed that it has been facing supply issues for components from China since January this year, while supply has been severely affected in the past three weeks due to the outbreak, as ports continue to be jammed. The company does not have an inventory of components as well since parts were used in motorcycle production as soon as they arrived. Furthermore, the manufacturer says the supply chain depends on Chinese Tier 2 suppliers for the NIKASIL coating as well as the LCD instrument panel, among other parts. Meanwhile, Indian suppliers have also stopped production and closed plants, further hampering production.

With the situation normalising in China, components suppliers have started giving out production schedules again. Production is expected to start again once Indian suppliers too will start production, depending on the containment of COVID-19, the bike maker said in the statement.

