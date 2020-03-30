Coronavirus Pandemic: Isuzu India To Launch BS6 Models In Second Half Of 2020

With the country under lockdown and the economy almost non-functional, Isuzu Motors India has announced that it will launch its BS6 compliant range of models in the second half of 2020. The company will announce a final date closer to the said period. Additionally, the company has also announced that it will extend the warranty and service validity as applicable. All Isuzu vehicles whose warranty expires/expired during the period of March 15, 2020 to April 15, 2020 will now have their warranty extended until end of May 2020. Similarly, all vehicles that were due for periodic maintenance service during the period March 15, 2020 to April 15, 2020 can now avail their services until end of May 2020.

Isuzu says it is a fluid situation and the announcements made regarding the timelines could be changed owing to the evolving scenario.

Isuzu Motors India had earlier announced that the company will stop production of its BS4 compliant range of vehicles by the end of December 2019. The BS6 vehicle range will see a substantial price hike by up to ₹ 4 lakh over the current asking prices, depending on the model. The range-topping Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and the MU-X SUV will get the maximum hike between ₹ 3-4 lakh, while prices of its commercial range including the D-Max Regular cab and the D-Max S-Cab will increase by ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 1.5 lakh. The price hike is largely unavoidable on all cars due to the BS6 upgrades that include engine upgrades and mechanical changes. The diesel versions also need the addition of an ad blue tank that contains urea and helps reduce the emissions further to meet the stringent norms.

