Honda India Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of Honda group companies, has pledged an amount of ₹ 11 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic along with relief and prevention efforts as well. Honda will supply 2,000 units of high pressure backpack sprayers with Honda engines to various government agencies, which can be used for disinfecting and fumigation at public areas and other places. The initiative was taken by Honda in consultation with Government and is part of the collaborative efforts from the auto industry to support India's fight against COVID-19.

Also Read: Hero Pledges ₹ 100 Crore To Fight COVID-19

Minoru Kato, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said, "COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented situation and calls for mass-collaboration at all levels of society. Corporates and individuals need to come forward and contribute towards India's fight against the corona virus. Besides the monetary aid, we are immediately offering 2,000 units of Honda engine powered Backpack sprayers which would be a direct contribution to help in government's fumigation drive at public places at this critical phase. We stand one with the Indian government in its spirited battle against the COVID-19 outbreak."

Also Read: TVS Pledges ₹ 25 Crore To Battle Coronavirus Crisis

In addition, Honda will make its ambulances available at all its plants for medical emergencies and distribute food packets to the underprivileged section of the society. The company will also support the local administration at all locations where HMSI plants are functioning. The Honda India Foundation will also contribute financial aid to central and state governments' relief funds in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan where manufacturing plants of Honda group companies are located. Furthermore, employees across all 5 Honda group companies in India have voluntarily pledged to donate one day's salary towards the total relief aid.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.