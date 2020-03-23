New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Suspends Production Till March 31

Honda Cars India has suspended production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara, Rajasthan from from March 23 till March 31, 2020.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda is suspending production at both its plants in Greater Noida and Tapukara from March 23-31

Highlights

  • Honda has suspended production at both Greater Noida and Tapukara plants
  • Honda has suspended production from March 23 to March 31, 2020
  • Honda 2 Wheelers too has suspended production till March 31, 2020

Honda Cars India today announced suspending production at both its Greater Noida and Tapukara plants amidst the escalating COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation. The company said that it wants to ensure safety and well-being of all its associates and has informed its suppliers that production operations at both its manufacturing plants will be suspended from March 23 till March 31, 2020. As for its employees working in the corporate offices, the company has said that they will primarily work from home, except for those involved in running essential services that require physical presence or minimal staffing for a few critical activities, while abiding by the government regulations.

81jkmhpo

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) too has suspended production till March 31, 2020

Honda

Honda Cars

City

Amaze

WR-V

2019 Civic

Jazz

BR-V

CR-V

Accord

Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, "In these trying times, health, safety, and well-being of our associates, their families, and the community at large is of utmost importance. We standby them during this tough phase and urge everyone to take all possible measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. Social distancing is the need of the hour. We can overcome the pandemic if we collectively show restraint, resolution, and responsibility."

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Suspends Operations At Its Karnataka Plant

The company has also announced taking several precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus at its dealership outlets. All Honda dealerships across India have also been asked to implement mandatory protocol while interacting with customers for prevention of the virus spread.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Advance Payments During COVID-19 Shutdown; No Loss Of Jobs

0 Comments

Honda Cars India has joined the growing list of automakers who have announced suspending production in India to control the spread of Coronavirus. So far, automakers like FCA India, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai India and Toyota have announced temporary production halts. Among two-wheeler manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp, Honda 2 Wheelers, and Suzuki Motorcycle India have announced the temporary suspension of production.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda City with Immediate Rivals

Honda City
Honda
City

Popular Honda Cars

Honda City
Honda City
₹ 11.32 - 16.98 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.91 - 11.21 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 9.25 - 12.46 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 21.41 - 26.61 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.53 - 10.75 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.89 - 16.41 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 33.6 - 38.91 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why
BMW Posts A Picture Of The C-Class, Mercedes Posts One With The 3 Series. Here's Why
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators, Convert Resorts Into Care Facilities
Coronavirus Scare: Hyundai Motor India Suspends Operations At Its Chennai Plant
Coronavirus Scare: Hyundai Motor India Suspends Operations At Its Chennai Plant
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities