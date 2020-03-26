Coronavirus Pandemic: Government Suspends Toll Collection During The Lockdown Period

The novel Coronavirus pandemic is the biggest threat to the world and India too is putting up a fight against it by calling a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. However, people are worried about the supply of essential commodities like food and milk along with medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits which are the need of the hour. In a bid to ensure faster movement of these goods across the nation without any hindrance, the government has suspended toll collection during the lockdown period, March 25 - April 15, 2020

Also Read: Coronavirus Impact: Bike Taxi Operator Rapido Limits Services Temporarily

In view of Covid-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India. This will not only reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services but also save critical time. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 25, 2020

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister- Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a tweet said, "In view of Covid-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India. This will not only reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services but also save critical time." In a following tweet the minister also clarified that maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at toll plaza will continue as usual.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown

Maintenance of roads and availability of emergency resources at toll plaza will continue as usual. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 25, 2020

Though it will be a free run at toll plazas during the lockdown period, private and commercial vehicles are not being allowed even on city roads and all borders are locked. Therefore, like in the city, even on toll plazas and highways vehicles with curfew passes will be the only ones allowed. These vehicles include Ambulances and essential good carriers among others.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Hero MotoCorp Reacts To The Lockdown Announcement

Only vehicles with curfew passes will be allowed during the lockdown period. Only vehicles with curfew passes will be allowed during the lockdown period.

Over 600 coronavirus cases have been recorded in India, already claiming 12 lives so far. The national lockdown has been called to avert the Coronavirus outbreak before it becomes an even worse crisis.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.