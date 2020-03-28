New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Ferrari Plans To Resume Production From April 14, 2020

Ferrari has said that subject to supply chain continuity it plans to resume production as of April 14, 2020. However, It will conduct all activities via smart working till the time being.

For the time being, Ferrari will continue to conduct all activities via smart working

  • Ferrari had closed its 2 plants in Italy as a response to COVID-19
  • Subject to supply chain continuity the production could start on April 14
  • For now, Ferrari will conduct all activities via smart working

Ferrari has announced that subject to supply chain continuity it plans to resume production as of April 14, 2020. It was on March 15, that we told you about the company shutting down production at all its plants for two weeks. The fact that it's thinking of getting back on track, is clearly a good sign. Italy is the worst hit nation under the coronavirus pandemic but with news like this, there is hope of things getting back to normal.

Also Read: Ferrari To Close Plants In Italy For Two Weeks In Coronavirus Response

However, Ferrari will continue to conduct all activities via smart working till the time being. The Company will continue to cover all days of absence to those unable to take advantage of this solution

Given the huge uncertainty and lack of predictability that the Covid-19 has created, the company is taking all appropriate actions to assure the wellbeing and welfare of its employees and that are deemed to be in the best interest of all stakeholders.

The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to provide further financial guidance to the investment community during its first quarter earnings' call on May 4, 2020.

