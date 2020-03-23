New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: BMW India Shuts Down Chennai Plant; Showrooms To Remain Closed

The BMW Chennai plant will remain closed with immediate effect along with showrooms, while after-sales and services operations will remain functional with limitations.

Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • BMW's employees from Financial Services will work from home
  • The BMW showrooms will remain closed across the country
  • After sales and services will remain operational, albeit with limitations

BMW Group India has announced a number of measures to restrict employee movement during the novel coronavirus pandemic that's swept the globe. The automaker has announced that it will be closing the Chennai-based manufacturing facility with immediate effect until March 31, 2020, while employees at The National Sales Company and BMW India Financial Services will work from home during this period. Meanwhile, essential services including security, facility management and healthcare will continue to operate. Furthermore, the German auto giant said that it will keep all its showrooms pan India closed during this period, while aftersales and breakdown services will remain functional albeit with limitations.

Also Read: BMW Says Supply Chain Sorted Till June 2020 Amidst Coronavirus Scare

2opq6rvo

Essential services like security, facility management and healthcare will continue at BMW India

A statement from the BMW Group read, "For the well-being of employees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, work from home has been implemented across BMW Group offices in India with immediate effect. Business continuity is to be ensured across all functions while adhering to all government directives and necessary safety measures. Across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad dealerships in India, staff will work from home to offer services to customers. Aftersales and breakdown services staff will operate as per the local government directives and will be functional with limitations. All showrooms are presently closed and will reopen as per local government advisory."

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Indian Automobile Sector Could Bear Revenue Loss of Around ₹ 15,000 Crore Every Day

0 Comments

Almost all major automakers including Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, FCA India and more have announced plant closures amidst the outbreak. In the luxury space as well, Volvo India had already announced that it has asked its employees to work from home, while Audi India has also shut operations with the closure of the Skoda Auto-Volkswagen facilities across India, while Mercedes-Benz too has closed the Chakan facility, near Pune. The auto industry is estimated to bear a loss of ₹ 15,000 crore every day during this phase, which further adds to the sector's woes since the past year. 

