Coronavirus Pandemic: Bentley Suspends Production In Crewe Factory Till April 20, 2020

This decision is based on the accelerated rate of infection by coronavirus and the resulting interruptions in supply chain that will soon be seen, as well as declining demand on some automotive markets.

| Published:
Highlights

  • Bentley has shut down the production line
  • Deliveries of models will be impacted worldwide
  • Coronavirus scare has had a impact on parts sourcing

Bentley Motors will suspend production from today at its Crewe, UK, factory headquarters for four weeks.This decision is based on the accelerated rate of infection by coronavirus and the resulting interruptions in supply chain that will soon be seen, as well as declining demand on some automotive markets. Production will not start again until April 20, 2020

Also Read: India's First Bentley Flying Spur W12 Arrives

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: "The well-being of our colleagues is our number one priority and although this was a difficult decision to take, and doesn't change our strategic direction, it was necessary to protect them as best we can during these unprecedented times. This will inevitably have an impact on our deliveries to customers, and we apologise for the inconvenience this causes, however we are working hard to minimize this disruption. Our thoughts continue to go out to all those affected around the world throughout this very sad and difficult time for so many people.'

Production will not start again until April 20, 2020 

To protect its employees, Bentley had implemented further measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, for example, changing operations at company canteen and shops, introducing safe behaviours and closing the company gym facilities. As a general principle, all meetings will be held by Skype or video and all major events have been postponed or cancelled.

