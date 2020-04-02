New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Bajaj Auto Extends Free Service & Warranty For Customers

Bajaj Auto is extending free service and warranty for its two-wheeler and three-wheeler customers across the country by two months in the wake of COVID-19.

Bajaj Group has already announced a donation of Rs. 100 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts

  • Bajaj Auto will extended warranties to all customers
  • The free service & warranty will extend for Qute quadricycle buyers too
  • Bajaj introduced the BS6 compliant 180F and 220F recently in India

Bajaj Auto has announced that it will be extending free services and warranty of its two-wheeler and commercial customers. The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced a 21-day lockdown across the country. For two-wheeler customers, the manufacturer warranty and free service period of vehicles that are expiring between March 20 and April 30, 2020, will be extending until May 31, 2020. Meanwhile, for CVs including the three-wheelers and the Qute, Bajaj has extended the free service and warranty period by two months that was originally scheduled before April 30, 2020.

The free service and extended warranty will be applicable to three-wheeler and Qute customers

Commenting on the situation, Rakesh Sharma - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said, "In view of the current situation of a mandated lockdown owing to COVID-19, Bajaj Auto has decided to extend its service and warranty period of all our vehicles. While social distancing in such troubled times is our collective responsibility, we wanted to ensure that our customers do not face any hurdles as they will not be able to avail our services for the interim period."

Bajaj dealerships pan India will ensure to pass on the benefits to customers for free. The manufacturer has already stopped production at its facilities across the country, while its non-production staff will continue working from home until the situation improves. Bajaj Group also announced it will be donating ₹ 100 crore towards the fight against coronavirus. The company is yet to announce the sales figures for the month of March 2020, but do expect to see a dip in volumes owing to the unprecedented lockdown.

