Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin Suspends Operations At Its UK Facility Till April 20, 2020

Aston Martin has officially confirmed the temporary closure of its all manufacturing operations at the UK plant. The company took this step as a precautionary measure, which is in-line with the latest instructions from the UK Government to fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19). The operations at the manufacturing facility were suspended at all sites simultaneously from Tuesday. The company went ahead to take this difficult yet necessary action to support the UK Government's measures in slowing down the spread of COVID-19 virus. Additionally, this step will also ensure the safety of its workforce, its suppliers, and their families.

Also Read: Ford Joins GE, 3M In Speeding Up Ventilator, Respirator Production

Aston Martin took this step for supporting the UK Government's action to fight COVID-19

The auto manufacturer has planned to shut the manufacturing facility till 20th April 2020. Moreover, Aston Martin also announced that it would continue to review the situation and will take the necessary steps to resume the services as soon as it is reasonable to do so.

Also Read: U.S. Automakers To Extend Shutdown Into April: Report

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said, "It is our responsibility to ensure we do all we can to support the Government's efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19 over the coming weeks and, with the health of our amazing workforce front and centre of our minds, we have taken the tough decision to temporarily suspend operations at our sites around the UK. I hope and believe that our national fight against this dreadful virus will be successful and as soon as we have the ability we will, of course, return to normal operations. In the meantime, I would like to wish everyone associated with this great company good luck, and good health."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.