Amara Raja Group has donated ₹ 6 crore to the Chief Minister relief funds. Out of the total sum, ₹ 5 crore will be donated to the Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund and One Crore to Telangana CM relief fund for supporting all the measures being taken by the government of both states to support those who are in need at the time of the novel Coronavirus outbreak. This contribution by the organization also includes one day salary contribution by employees of Amara Raja Group.

Commenting on the recent developments, Dr Ramachandra N Galla, Chairman of Amara Raja Group said, "Amara Raja group stands in solidarity with the government in its efforts to fight the pandemic of COVID -19, with the healthcare workers tirelessly standing on the frontline fighting day and night to overcome the Corona virus and with the people of the country. Alongside our social endeavours, internally we are geared up to support our employees, customers, community and all our stakeholders."

Dr Ramachandra N Galla, Chairman of Amara Raja Group donating to Telangana CM relief fund.

The group will also continue to support with medical essentials from an earmarked exclusive fund to take up initiatives towards supporting government hospitals in Chittoor district and Guntur district. The fund will be utilised primarily to focus on public health and essentials supplies and control and prevention of spread of COVID - 19. The initiatives have already started with Rs 5 Lakh worth masks, gloves and sanitizers being donated. Along with announcing donation to relief funds, several automakers in India like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra among others have announced producing masks and ventilators to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

