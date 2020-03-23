New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Rescheduled

Triumph Motorcycles has indefinitely postponed the India launch of the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

| Published:
Triumph has indefinitely postponed the launch of the 2020 Street Triple RS in India

Highlights

  • 2020 Street Triple RS was to be launched on March 25, 2020
  • Triumph India indefinitely postpones launch due to coronavirus pandemic
  • A new launch date will be announced after March 31, 2020

Triumph Motorcycles India has indefinitely postponed the launch of the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new and updated Street Triple RS was to be launched on March 25, 2020, although Triumph India had planned to launch the bike only digitally, on Twitter, to avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing. With fears of the coronavirus pandemic becoming worse in India, and also with multiple cities going through lockdown, Triumph has now decided to postpone the launch indefinitely.

"Owing to the unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we are postponing the planned digital launch of the new Street Triple ₹ The new launch will be announced after March 31. Until then, stay home, stay safe," a statement from Triumph Motorcycles stated.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS First Ride Review

082up4bo

The overall silhoette, dimensions, chassis and swingarm remain the same on the 2020 model

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets updated with an engine which meets the latest Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations, but also gets a meatier mid-range performance, with a wider power band in the mid-range, which translates to 9 per cent more peak torque, and 9 per cent extra power between 6,000 and 8,000 rpm. Power output is 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm, while peak torque is 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm. The engine has been tuned by the same engineering team of Trimph's Moto2 team, and it includes a new exhaust cam, new intake duct, lighter crank and clutch, and with 7 per cent less rolling inertia.

rqmua6lc

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS also gets updated electronics, with second generation graphics on the full-colour TFT screen which includes Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation

0 Comments

Visually, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS retains the same dimensions, same silhouette and same chassis. The subtle changes, including the new LED headlight with aggressive, eyebrow-like strip of LED DRLs give it a hint of aggressiveness and fresh appeal. The TFT instrument console has a new design s well, and the body panels, flyscreen, side panels, seat cowl and belly pan have all been updated.

