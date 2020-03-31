Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Paris MotorShow Partially Cancelled

While the Geneva, New York and Detroit Motor Show have already been cancelled, the organisers of the 2020 Paris Motor Show have announced that this year the show will be partially cancelled. The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented health crisis and its consequent economic shock wave, which has severely struck the automotive sector. The organisers said in a statement that they are forced to announce that they will not be able to hold the 2020 Paris Motor Show in its current format at the Porte de Versailles.

Also Read: New York Auto Show Postponed To August 2020

This does mean that a different format is being looked at to continue with the show. While the Movin'On, the Smartshow City and side events are not being considered for the moment, the organisers are examining all alternative solutions with their main partners. It will be a reinvention of sorts and we'll get to know more about the steps taken very soon.

Also Read: Detroit MotorShow Cancelled

For now though, the Paris Motor Show will not move ahead as planned and we can expect a lot of digital unveils, but we'll know more about it soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.