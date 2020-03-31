New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Paris MotorShow Partially Cancelled

The organisers said in a statement that they are forced to announce that they will not be able to hold the 2020 Paris Motor Show in its current format at the Porte de Versailles.

While the Geneva, New York and Detroit Motor Show have already been cancelled, the organisers of the 2020 Paris Motor Show have announced that this year the show will be partially cancelled. The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented health crisis and its consequent economic shock wave, which has severely struck the automotive sector. The organisers said in a statement that they are forced to announce that they will not be able to hold the 2020 Paris Motor Show in its current format at the Porte de Versailles.

This does mean that a different format is being looked at to continue with the show. While the Movin'On, the Smartshow City and side events are not being considered for the moment, the organisers are examining all alternative solutions with their main partners. It will be a reinvention of sorts and we'll get to know more about the steps taken very soon.

For now though, the Paris Motor Show will not move ahead as planned and we can expect a lot of digital unveils, but we'll know more about it soon.

