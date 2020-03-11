New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Outbreak Likely To Hamper Production In Auto Industry: SIAM

The auto industry in India too has been importing goods from China, in fact many automakers in India import about 10% of their raw materials from China.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

The outbreak of the coronavirus has started to take its toll on all industries especially those who have a base in China. China being an export hub for most manufacturers, the lockdown because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had a significant impact on most industries. The auto industry in India too has been importing goods from China, in fact many automakers in India import about 10% of their raw materials from China. The disruption in availability of these parts are likely to critically hamper production across all segments may it be passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and of course electric vehicles.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Society Of Indian Automotive Manufacturers, said that with the anticipation of the Chinese New Year, the Indian Auto Industry had maintained inventory in the beginning of the year, but with the current lockdown in China, supply for BS6 vehicles is likely to get impacted.

0 Comments

Manufacturers are exploring alternatives to fulfil their supply chain demands but that would take a substantial amount of time to reach stable production scale as these components would need regulatory testing. SIAM has been in touch with the Government of India with specific recommendations on behalf of the Auto Industry and the government has been responsive to the demands of the industry

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.13 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.29 - 13.3 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.42 - 18.73 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.52 - 7.73 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.25 - 5.54 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross 10,000 Units Mark
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross 10,000 Units Mark
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.69 Per Litre in Delhi
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.69 Per Litre in Delhi
Dutch Firm To Build Flying Car In India
Dutch Firm To Build Flying Car In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities