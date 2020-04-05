New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Mahindra Opens Its Kitchens; Supplies Over 50,000 Meals In A Week

Mahindra has opened its kitchens in 10 locations across India and has supplied 50,000 meals, and 10,000 ration packets in a week. Also, Mahindra is offering its kitchen infrastructure to be used by others who might want to prepare meals for the needy.

| Published:
10,212  Views
View Photos
So far, Mahindra has supplied 50,000 meals, and 10,000 ration packets in a week

Highlights

  • Mahindra opens its kitchen in 10 locations across India
  • Supplies 50,000 meals, and 10,000 ration packets in a week
  • These kitchens are also available for others to use to make bulk meals

Mahindra today announced opening its kitchens in 10 locations across India to help supply meals and ration to the people in need. Mahindra and Mahindra CEO and MD, Pawan Goenka today announced on social media that the company has supplied 50,000 meals, and 10,000 ration packets in a week. So far, the company has helped supply food to 50,000 migrant and daily wage workers. In his post, Pawan Goenka has also said that the company is offering its kitchen infrastructure to be used by others who might want to prepare meals for the needy during these tough times. These Mahindra kitchens could help prepare up to 10,000 meals in a day.

Simultaneously, the company is also working on other measures to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus in the country. Mahindra is already working on making ventilators for coronavirus patients and has started testing its in-house respiratory device. Furthermore, Mahindra has also kickstarted the production of face shield at its Kandivali facility for medical professionals and healthcare providers. In fact, Goenka recently announced that the first 50,000 face shields will be given free of cost across India.

Additionally, the company is willing to help anyone who wants to make face masks in this battle against the pandemic. In fact, responding to the initiative a Mumbai based start-up that makes sanitary napkins asked for Mahindra's to modify their machines to make 3-ply masks. And in 4 days flat Mahindra engineers have responded to the call and set up a manufacturing line inside Mahindra's Kandivali plant in Mumbai. The company has confirmed that within ten days the production will be ramped to make 10,000 masks per day.

Also Read: Fight Against Coronavirus: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours 

stdt4d94

Assembly on face shields in full swing at Mahindra plant in Mumbai

0 Comments

Among other carmakers, Hyundai has orders advanced COVID-19 testing kits for Korea to help over 25,000 people, and carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motor are also worked on making ventilators. Others like Tata Trusts, Bajaj, Skoda VW, Hero and TVS among many more have pledged huge amounts of funds to help the nation in the fight against coronavirus

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.1 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 4.88 - 7.95 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle
DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle
BS6 Era: Say Bye To These 10 Motorcycles
BS6 Era: Say Bye To These 10 Motorcycles
Coronavirus: Here's How Hyderabad Police Is Keeping Its Vehicles Sanitised
Coronavirus: Here's How Hyderabad Police Is Keeping Its Vehicles Sanitised
Select your City
or select from popular cities