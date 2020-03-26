Dealers Seek Relief On BS4 Stocks; Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Petition

We'd told you about the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) approaching the Supreme Court seeking an extension in clearing out the BS4 inventory. The body filed an interlocutory application in the Supreme Court along with an application seeking modification in Petition No. 13029 of 1985, directing that no motor vehicle with BS4 emission standard shall be retailed or registered across India from April 1 onwards. FADA has approached the apex body with a request for permission of sale and registration of BS4 vehicles till May 31, 2020, from the initial deadline of March 31, 2020.

However, a bench, consisting of Supreme Court Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah refused to list the application filed by FADA and said it can't be heard before March 31. It was just last month that the Supreme Court rejected FADA's application to extend the deadline by a month due to clear dealer stock of BS4 vehicles. In its original ruling from October 2018, the Supreme Court had ruled that no BS4 vehicle would be sold in India after March 31, 2020. From April 1, all new vehicles will have to comply with the cleaner and more stringent BS6 emission regulations. 20,000 dealers across the country are shut because of the lockdown due to the coronavirus

Now, though the situation has changed because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown and the Supreme Court will be hearing the matter over a conference call tomorrow. Speaking to carandbike, Ashish Kale, President Fada talked about the gravity of the current situation. "More than 20000 dealer outlets are now shut in the lockdown. FADA has great Hope for relief from the Supreme Court for BS4 Sale Extension as this is an unprecedented situation."

There is the possibility that the deadline will not be extended and Kale puts light on that matter too. He said, "In the eventuality of dealers not getting relief from the Supreme Court, the only other options for the dealers is return the unsellable inventory to our OEMs."

