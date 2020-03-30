Coronavirus Lockdown: Volkswagen India Announces Extended Warranty And Service Packages

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, is reaching out to its customers in the time of this lockdown due to the coronavirus and assuring them that the company will support them in the time of the coronavirus crisis. The company has said that it is taking the responsibility of providing the necessary safety and extended services of their cars. Volkswagen announced an extended service support, including Extended Warranty and Service Value Packages.

The company had recently launched the T-Roc in India and deliveries for the car are yet to start

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Volkswagen is exercising all the necessary measures and precautions to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been adhering to all the directions as indicated by the Government of India. We understand this tough situation and would like to ensure peace of mind to our customers with the extended service support. We would like to reassure them that their Volkswagen car is safe and all services will be provided as applicable."

The extension of all these services can be availed at all authorized Volkswagen workshops across India.

