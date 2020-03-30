New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Volkswagen India Announces Extended Warranty And Service Packages

The company announced an extended service support, including Extended Warranty and Service Value Packages.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, is reaching out to its customers in the time of this lockdown due to the coronavirus and assuring them that the company will support them in the time of the coronavirus crisis. The company has said that it is taking the responsibility of providing the necessary safety and extended services of their cars. Volkswagen announced an extended service support, including Extended Warranty and Service Value Packages.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Extends Warranty and Service Packages On Its Cars

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

T-Roc

Polo

Tiguan AllSpace

Vento

Tiguan

Passat

Ameo

19ap8qvo

The company had recently launched the T-Roc in India and deliveries for the car are yet to start 

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "Volkswagen is exercising all the necessary measures and precautions to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and have been adhering to all the directions as indicated by the Government of India. We understand this tough situation and would like to ensure peace of mind to our customers with the extended service support. We would like to reassure them that their Volkswagen car is safe and all services will be provided as applicable."

0 Comments

The extension of all these services can be availed at all authorized Volkswagen workshops across India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen T-Roc with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen
T-Roc

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 23.32 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.54 - 11.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 38.48 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10.28 - 17.2 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 33.37 - 37.37 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 39.44 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.89 - 11.42 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Automotive Dealerships Facing Severe Losses Across India
Coronavirus Pandemic: Automotive Dealerships Facing Severe Losses Across India
Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On India Website; Will Rival The KTM 125 Duke
Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On India Website; Will Rival The KTM 125 Duke
2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs. 9.30 Lakh
2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From Rs. 9.30 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities