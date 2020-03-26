Coronavirus Lockdown: TVS' Indonesia Plant Resumes Operations

All TVS employees working at corporate office will be working out of their homes

TVS Motor Company said that its Indonesian manufacturing facility at West Java will resume operations today onwards. The plant is run by TVS Motor Company Indonesia, a fully owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company. The announcement was made through a regulatory filing made by TVS to the National Stock Exchange. All employees working out of the corporate office in Jakarta will be working from home until further notice. The TVS Motor Company Indonesia plant is situated in Karawng, West Java. In case of any further lockdown, all decisions will be taken in consultation with the governor of West Java, Indonesia and local government authorities.

Last week, TVS announced key measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on employee safety, including work-from-home for employees, and travel advisories. All domestic and international travel has been suspended for TVS employees, and external meetings have been indefinitely suspended. TVS has already set up an emergency contact number for all employees, and dedicated resources will be available 24/7 to handle coronavirus related queries.

At present, TVS' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is currently shut, in accordance with the 21-day lockdown that the government announced, in a bid to battle the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. Many manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and even EV manufacturers like Okinawa have announced a temporary shutdown of their plant until further government notice.

