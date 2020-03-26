New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: TVS' Indonesia Plant Resumes Operations

TVS Motor Company's Indonesia manufacturing facility resumes operations after a brief period of lockdown.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
All TVS employees working at corporate office will be working out of their homes

Highlights

  • The TVS Indonesia plant resumes operations today onwards
  • The plant has an annual capacity of 3 lakh units
  • TVS working closely with local government authorities on operations

TVS Motor Company said that its Indonesian manufacturing facility at West Java will resume operations today onwards. The plant is run by TVS Motor Company Indonesia, a fully owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company. The announcement was made through a regulatory filing made by TVS to the National Stock Exchange. All employees working out of the corporate office in Jakarta will be working from home until further notice. The TVS Motor Company Indonesia plant is situated in Karawng, West Java. In case of any further lockdown, all decisions will be taken in consultation with the governor of West Java, Indonesia and local government authorities.

Also Read: TVS Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Its Manufacturing Facilities

TVS

TVS Bikes

Ntorq 125

Apache RTR 180

Apache RTR 160 4V

Jupiter

Apache RTR 160

Apache RR 310

Apache RTR 200 4V

Star City Plus

XL 100

Scooty Pep Plus

Sport

Radeon

iQube

Victor

Scooty Zest 110

Wego

XL 100 Comfort

XL HD

Apache RTR 200 FI E100

Last week, TVS announced key measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on employee safety, including work-from-home for employees, and travel advisories. All domestic and international travel has been suspended for TVS employees, and external meetings have been indefinitely suspended. TVS has already set up an emergency contact number for all employees, and dedicated resources will be available 24/7 to handle coronavirus related queries.

Also Read: TVS Announces Measures To Battle Coronavirus Pandemic

0 Comments

At present, TVS' plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is currently shut, in accordance with the 21-day lockdown that the government announced, in a bid to battle the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. Many manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and even EV manufacturers like Okinawa have announced a temporary shutdown of their plant until further government notice.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Ntorq 125 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 72,720 - 76,941 *
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 99,880 - 1.11 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.03 - 1.15 Lakh *
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
₹ 59,830 - 75,073 *
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹ 99,007 - 1.02 Lakh *
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
₹ 2.59 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.23 - 1.37 Lakh *
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
₹ 60,899 - 69,389 *
TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100
₹ 35,198 *
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
₹ 42,951 - 43,480 *
TVS Sport
TVS Sport
₹ 43,098 - 49,790 *
TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon
₹ 56,213 - 61,234 *
TVS iQube
TVS iQube
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
TVS Wego
TVS Wego
₹ 55,823 - 56,775 *
TVS XL 100 Comfort
TVS XL 100 Comfort
₹ 34,987 - 50,180 *
TVS XL HD
TVS XL HD
₹ 40,255 - 49,525 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.32 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Ola Cabs Recalls All Lease Cabs Amidst Nationwide Lockdown
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
Tesla Plans To Reopen New York Factory To Make Ventilators
Tesla Plans To Reopen New York Factory To Make Ventilators
Coronavirus Pandemic: Government Suspends Toll Collection During The Lockdown Period
Coronavirus Pandemic: Government Suspends Toll Collection During The Lockdown Period
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities