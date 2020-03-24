Coronavirus Lockdown: Top 10 Motorcycle Video Reviews To Watch

A look back at some of the most enjoyable video reviews of motorcycles

The coronavirus pandemic may be spreading at an alarming rate across the world. And right now, the sensible thing to do is stay at home, work from home, pick up a new hobby, brush up on old ones, and generally make the most of your time. Like some of us though, if you've been feeling restless and dying to head outdoors and ride motorcycles, here are a few motorcycle videos, which we really enjoyed shooting. From 125 cc commuter motorcycles, modern classic motorcycles to adventure bikes, this list has it all.

1. Yamaha MT-15

The flat handlebar, and upright riding position of the MT-15 is instantly likeable

The Yamaha MT-15 is naked version of the premium 150 cc Yamaha YZF-R15, but it's lighter, with slightly better mid-range performance than the R15. It looks mean, muscular, and robust, and definitely boasts of street presence. We had fun riding the MT-15 at the Buddh International Circuit.

2. Hero XPulse 200 Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Himalayan is significantly more expensive than the XPulse 200 but offers more power and has better touring credentials too

The battle of the entry-level adventure bikes, both affordable and accessible. Needless to say, we had a blast making this video, and trying to get a sense of which one is the better option if you're in the market for such a do-it-all kind of motorcycle! Go ahead, have a look!

3. 2019 Bajaj Dominar

The 2019 Dominar feels eager to go, and 100 kmph in achieved quite easily and quickly

The Bajaj Dominar got updated in 2019 with minor cosmetic changes and with more power from the engine. A sort of do-it-all motorcycle, for commuting, touring as well as adventure duties, the Dominar still makes for an impressive package. We had fun throwing a little bit of everything its potential owners can think of, and that's why this video is memorable!

4. 2019 Triumph Street Twin, Street Scrambler

2019 Triumph Street Twin and Triumph Street Scrambler

The entry-level Triumph Bonneville models got updated last year, with more power, revised electronics, and minor cosmetic updates. We spent some time riding these two bikes on the Atlantic coast in Portugal, and inland through some beautiful twisty roads to get a sense of what these bikes offer.

5. 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS

The new Street Triple RS is one of the most entertaining and engaging roadsters and is easily one of the very best bikes out there

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS now gets an updated engine, tuned by Triumph's Moto2 engineering team. The result is a punchier motor, and we had a blast riding it at the Cartagena circuit in Spain last year. Take a look at our first ride impressions!

6. BMW F 850 GS Vs Triumph Tiger 800

The BMW F 850 GS takes on the Triumph Tiger 800 XCx

Yet another adventure bike shootout! And this one went down to the wire! The versatile Triumph Tiger 800's reign is challenged by the very capable BMW F 850 GS, and we spent some time throwing everything at these two bikes to see which one is a better bet overall! Yes, it was a memorable comparison!

7. Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC is an extremely capable motorcycle with real off-road credentials

Triumph Motorcycles introduced just the XC variant of the new Triumph Scrambler 1200, and we spent a day in the Himalayan foothills, over twisty mountain roads, gravel and rocky trails to check out how off-road capable the bigger Scrambler is. It was a enjoyable day riding a motorcycle in terrain its designed to tackle, and needless to say, we were impressed!

8. Indian FTR 1200

The Indian FTR 1200 loves to be ridden hard! And it will reward you with grin-inducing performance

The Indian FTR 1200 marks a completely new direction in product strategy for Indian Motorcycle. While the American motorcycle brand is known to make chrome-laden heavyweight cruisers, the FTR 1200 is sporty and fun, and it's certainly a one of its kind motorcycle! We had a lot of fun reviewing it!

9. 2020 Triumph Tiger 900

Be it tarmac or off-road, the new Triumph Tiger 900 impresses with its composure

The all-new Triumph Tiger 900 is a massive improvement on the Triumph Tiger 800 it replaces. It looks better, it's lighter, and has an elaborate electronics suite and also has punchier performance than the Tiger 800 it will replace. We spent some quality time with the new Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro and 900 Rally Pro and come back very impressed!

10. BMW R 1250 GS

The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the very best full-sized adventure bikes available right now

The big GS is the world's most popular adventure motorcycle. And as we found out while reviewing the bike, it's an impressive adventure bike in every way, with all-round versatility, as well as performance and capability. Needless to say, we had a blast reviewing the BMW R 1250 GS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.