New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Renault Workers Use 3D Printers To Make Medical Visors From Home

Making the best of the current 'Work From Home' situation, Renault workers in Spain have begun using 3D printers to manufacture visors for health workers from home.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Employees sent home because of factory closures have also made around 50 mask supports

Highlights

  • Renault workers are making visors for health workers from home
  • There is a shortages of medical equipment in Spain and other countries
  • Employees sent home because of factory closures have also made 50 masks

Renault workers in Spain have begun using 3D printers to manufacture visors for health workers from home, the French carmaker said on Tuesday, in a scheme that could be expanded to make other medical equipment elsewhere.

Also Read: General Motors Accelerates 'Project V' To Build Ventilators In Indiana: Report

Renault

Renault Cars

Triber

Kwid

Duster

Captur

Lodgy

The move, which echoes experiments under way at other carmakers to find ways to boost production of medical equipment up to and including ventilators, is still small-scale, while shortages in Spain and elsewhere are acute.

Also Read: Ford Joins GE, 3M In Speeding Up Ventilator, Respirator Production

Employees sent home because of factory closures have made around 50 mask supports, which are then completed by inserting acetate sheets that shield the face, the company said.

An engineer at the firm said it might be even able to use 3D printers in France to make parts for ventilators, vital for treating severely ill coronavirus patients.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Offers To Make Ventilators In India

Another French car manufacturer, PSA, said it was working with Air Liquide to look for ways to help the industrial gas maker increase its ventilator production.

0 Comments

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Triber with Immediate Rivals

Renault Triber
Renault
Triber

Popular Renault Cars

Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.52 - 7.73 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.25 - 5.54 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 9.15 - 14.83 Lakh *
Renault Captur
Renault Captur
₹ 10.85 - 15.44 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.87 - 14.39 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
Coronavirus Pandemic: SIAM Welcomes Finance Minister's New Announcements For Relaxation Of Norms
Coronavirus Pandemic: SIAM Welcomes Finance Minister's New Announcements For Relaxation Of Norms
Coronavirus Lockdown: Auto Industry Estimated To Lose Over Rs. 2300 Crore Per Day Of Closure
Coronavirus Lockdown: Auto Industry Estimated To Lose Over Rs. 2300 Crore Per Day Of Closure
More Details About Upcoming Tata HBX Micro SUV Announced
More Details About Upcoming Tata HBX Micro SUV Announced
Select your City
or select from popular cities