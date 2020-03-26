New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown No Basis For BS4 Deadline Extension: Rajiv Bajaj

According to the Bajaj Auto Managing Director, manufacturers who still have an inventory of BS4 two-wheelers didn't plan well enough for the March 31, 2020 deadline for conversion to BS6 emission norms

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Rajiv Bajaj - Managing Director, Bajaj Auto

Chairman and MD of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj has said that he will vehemently oppose any extension given to automakers to liquidate their existing Bharat Stage IV (BS4) stocks lying with dealers around the country. By some estimates more than 7 lakh units of BS4 stocks are yet to be sold as the deadline of March 31, 2020, is fast approaching. The cost of these vehicles is pegged at over ₹ 6,000 crore. Many two-wheeler manufacturers have their eyes set on the Supreme Court if it decides to take up the matter in the next few days. An appeal has been filed by Federation of Automobiles Dealers Association (FADA) to consider the current lockdown and relax the deadline for selling and registering BS4 stock.

Speaking to a publication, Rajiv Bajaj said, "I see absolutely no grounds for seeking an extension because we've had a three-year notice. Companies struggling are those that left it too late by continuing to produce BS-IV vehicles well into February. This is management's failure to plan at best and greed at worst."

p1i8m064

Bajaj Auto has transitioned its product range to BS6 emission regulations

Bajaj feels apart from demonstrating scant respect for the law and the environment a possible extension will put his company and a few others at a competitive disadvantage with higher-priced BS6 stocks. Royal Enfield has also announced that all the company's BS4 stock is now sold out, and as of March 21, 2020, only BS6 models will be sold across Royal Enfield dealerships in the country.

FADA has also written to the Society of Indian Automobiles (SIAM) President on behalf of the dealers asking manufacturers for assurance on the return of unsold BS4stocks in case the Supreme Court verdict doesn't come in their favour. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, dealerships across the country are shut which means the remaining stocks cannot be cleared in the normal course of time.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Bajaj models

Bajaj Qute
Bajaj Qute
₹ 2.77 - 3.1 Lakh *
Auto Expo 2020
x
Fight Against Coronavirus: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours
Fight Against Coronavirus: Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours
Coronavirus Impact: Bajaj Group Commits Rs. 100 Crore To Fight COVID-19
Coronavirus Impact: Bajaj Group Commits Rs. 100 Crore To Fight COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Looking To Make Ventilators To Help Government Fight Amid Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki Looking To Make Ventilators To Help Government Fight Amid Lockdown
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
BS4 Two-Wheeler Stock: Despite Discounts, Dealers Face Challenges
Select your City
or select from popular cities