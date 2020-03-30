Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Announces Service And Warranty Extensions For Customers

While the coronavirus pandemic has placed the entire nation under lockdown, one of the worst affected sectors has been the automotive industry. At the start of the new decade, car makers were looking for a fresh start but the coronavirus has put a brakes on that for the time being. However, automobile manufacturers are doing all that they can to assure customers, that they are with them in this time of need.

Maruti Suzuki too has announced that it will extend the warranty and service of customer vehicles. For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020, the company will extend this to June 30, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki is not the only carmaker to take these steps, in fact companies like Yamaha, TVS, Hyundai, Tata Motors and more have announced these offers for their customers. Maruti Suzuki in fact, also said that its Nexa and Arena outlets will provide assistance to customers 24x7.

