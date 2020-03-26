Coronavirus Lockdown: MapMyIndia Bridges Gap Between Citizen And Authorities

As the coronavirus fear grips the country, there are solutions being found on how to reach the authorities if there are any public grievances. MapmyIndia's Move app is empowering citizens to help authorities know about public grievances during the time of lockdown. This includes complaints like non-allowance of essential supplies and lapses in enforcement. This can be easily done on the MapmyIndia maps – where citizens can share/tag the relevant authorities pin-pointing the specific problem, alongwith its location.

Authorities can immediately activate the nearest and most suitable person/resource to reach the exact spot, using MapmyIndia's live navigation guidance, without delay. Since the authorities have specific and accurate information about the nature problem the person dispatched/deployed will be well equipped/informed to handle the situation.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director MapmyIndia. Said, "With MapmyIndia Maps and the Move app we are enabling the citizens to help authorities. Our objective is to facilitate better governance through better coordination/cooperation amongst citizens and authorities."

With limited resources and many constraints, the government authorities are still doing their best to maintain calm and keep Indians safe and sound.

