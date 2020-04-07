Coronavirus Lockdown: KTM Announces Extension For Warranty and Servicing In India

KTM has announced that it will extend the warranties and free services for all its models till June 30, 2020. With the current Coronavirus lockdown in place, KTM is expecting a surge at its service centres and hence, it is extending the warranty and servicing till the end of June 2020. This is applicable for all those KTM customers whose warranties and free services were getting expired in March, April or May 2020. Other companies like Bajaj, Yamaha, Honda and TVS have announced similar measures for their customers as well.

The company has also shut down its factory in Mattighofen for two weeks in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic hitting Europe the hardest. The factory has been closed down in an attempt to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. According to KTM, while the factory shutdown is not expected to affect KTM sales and deliveries, it will affect the Austrian motorcycle brand's business plans for the rest of 2020. The shutdown of the Mattighofen factory in Austria, is a measure to not only stop the spread of the virus, but also to mitigate the possible interruption of the supply chain of materials from northern Italy, an area which is in total lockdown as it battles the pandemic.

KTM has also announced that it will not be participating in the industry's largest motorcycles shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Intermot motorcycle show is scheduled to be held from October 7-11, 2020, in Cologne, Germany. The EICMA 2020 show is slated to be held in Milan, Italy, from November 5-8, 2020. While both these shows are still months away, there's still a lot of global uncertainty, and more so around the motorcycle industry.

According to KTM, "the proper planning of such events is currently at risk due to the uncertainty surrounding public gathering restrictions in most countries. The annual success of these indoor shows also sees hundreds of thousands of visitors gathering in enclosed spaces for a period lasting days and even weeks. For these reasons, KTM AG have identified their exclusion as a way to contribute towards a safe and strong return to normal activity."

