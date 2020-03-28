Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai Orders Advanced COVID-19 Testing Kits For India

The fight with the coronavirus is a tough one and we need all the help we can get. For its part, Hyundai India, through its CSR arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has announced placing an immediate order for COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea. These special diagnostic kits are claimed to be highly accurate, and Hyundai says they can help serve over 25000 People. Once the company receives the shipment, the kits will be distributed in consultation with Centre and State Governments to the hospitals in affected areas.

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "Hyundai as a responsible and caring brand has always been at the forefront in community services. As part of our global direction - 'Progress for Humanity', Hyundai is committed to support the Government of India's spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic testing kits will help over 25000 People." He further added, "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian Government with multi-layered CSR initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest."

Hyundai has also announced extended support of 2 months on warranties and free services

To help its customers during these tough times, the company is offering 24X7 roadside assistance in case any demanding situation arises. Additionally, customers who were unable to avail vehicle's Warranty/Extended Warranty/Free Service due to Health Emergency or Dealership shutdown in affected cities, the carmaker has announced extended support of 2 months. Furthermore, Hyundai has also deployed over 1000 Doorstep Advantage Bikes/Emergency Road Service cars to help its customers in case of an emergency or any minor repair work.

Hyundai is not the only carmaker who has come forward to help the country and the customers during this outbreak. Carmakers like Toyota, Tata, and Mahindra have also announced the extension of warranties and free services. MG Motor India and Bajaj Group have announced relief funds of ₹ 2 crore and ₹ 100 crore respectively, while Mahindra is working on building ventilators for people suffering from coronavirus. The company has already made a prototype model.

