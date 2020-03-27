Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai Extends Warranty And Free Service Period By 2 Months

Hyundai Motor India has joined the list of carmakers who have announced plans to offer an extension on warranties and free services to customers as the nation fights the coronavirus outbreak. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 or coronavirus. All showrooms, dealerships and other non-essential outlets are closed until April 14, 2020. So, if you are not able to use the free service due to health emergency or dealerships being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, you'll still have two more months the avail the services.

Hyundai Motor India has said that it will be extending both standard and extended warranty period along with free services by 2 months, which is until the end of May 2020. In addition to the South Korean carmaker, other OEMs like Toyota, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have also announced their plan to extend car warranties and free services after the lockdown ends.

Hyundai launched the 2020 Creta this month, but the company has suspended production in India

Hyundai India has already announced the suspension of production operations at its Chennai plant as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19, effective from March 23. Early this month, the company launched the new-gen Hyundai Creta SUV and was slated to launch the 2020 Verna facelift and the Tucson facelift in the coming weeks. However, the launches have also been postponed considering the current situation.

