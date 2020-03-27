New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Hyundai Extends Warranty And Free Service Period By 2 Months

Hyundai Motor India has said that it will be extending both standard and extended warranty period along with free services by 2 months, which is until the end of May 2020.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hyundai will offer an extension of 2 months on warranties and free services to customers

Highlights

  • Hyundai has extended warranty and free services by 2 months
  • Tata, Mahindra and Toyota have also announced extensions
  • Hyundai has also suspended production until further notice

Hyundai Motor India has joined the list of carmakers who have announced plans to offer an extension on warranties and free services to customers as the nation fights the coronavirus outbreak. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 or coronavirus. All showrooms, dealerships and other non-essential outlets are closed until April 14, 2020. So, if you are not able to use the free service due to health emergency or dealerships being shut due to the coronavirus lockdown, you'll still have two more months the avail the services.

Also Read: Supreme Court Eases March 31 Deadline for Sale of BS4 Vehicles

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Creta

Venue

i20

Grand i10 Nios

New Verna

Aura

Santro

Grand i10

Kona Electric

i20 Active

Xcent

Elantra

Tucson

Hyundai Motor India has said that it will be extending both standard and extended warranty period along with free services by 2 months, which is until the end of May 2020. In addition to the South Korean carmaker, other OEMs like Toyota, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have also announced their plan to extend car warranties and free services after the lockdown ends.

Also Read: Mahindra Assures Customers Of Services During The Lockdown; Extends Warranty Period

78m6da68

Hyundai launched the 2020 Creta this month, but the company has suspended production in India

Also Read: Tata Motors Extends Warranty & Free Service Period Till July 31, 2020 For Customers

0 Comments

Hyundai India has already announced the suspension of production operations at its Chennai plant as a precautionary measure against the outbreak of COVID-19, effective from March 23. Early this month, the company launched the new-gen Hyundai Creta SUV and was slated to launch the 2020 Verna facelift and the Tucson facelift in the coming weeks. However, the launches have also been postponed considering the current situation.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.24 - 20.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.58 - 13.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.57 - 9.15 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.46 - 17.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.36 - 10.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.8 - 6.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 6.48 - 7.46 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.86 - 11.35 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.5 - 10.05 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.39 - 32.07 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Supreme Court Eases March 31 Deadline For Sale of BS4 vehicles
Supreme Court Eases March 31 Deadline For Sale of BS4 vehicles
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of Sold BS4 Vehicles Even After March 31, Deadline
Supreme Court Allows Registration Of Sold BS4 Vehicles Even After March 31, Deadline
Discounts On BS4 Vehicles: Carmakers Offer Huge Benefits Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
Discounts On BS4 Vehicles: Carmakers Offer Huge Benefits Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
Tom Cruise Spotted Pulling Wheelies On BMW G 310 GS
Tom Cruise Spotted Pulling Wheelies On BMW G 310 GS
Select your City
or select from popular cities