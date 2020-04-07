New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Honda Extends Support To Customers And Dealers

Honda Cars India is the latest carmaker that has taken several measures to support its customers in the time of the coronavirus pandemic

Honda has also extended an aid of Rs.11 crore to central and state governments.

Several automakers have been announcing various incentives for customers and dealers in a bid to provide some support at the time of the Coronavirus crisis. Honda Cars India has also joined the move and has taken several measures to support its customers.The company has provided 30 days extended warranty from the lockdown period if any service schedule falls during this time. Warranty/ Extended Warranty/ Anytime Warranty expiring during this period will also be supported.

As far as dealers are concerned, Honda has ensured that all pending payments of dealers were cleared by the end of March so that there is no problem of cash flow. Advance payments have also been made to help them with cash flow and it has also given support on interest cost of fresh stock available at the dealer before lockdown.

Honda is also providing extended warranty support and service to its customers.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "Our dealers are the company's interface with the customers and it is important that they stay healthy and viable financially. We understand that due to the lockdown and no business activity, they will face cash flow concerns and measures are being taken to address these issues."

Honda has also extended an aid of ₹ 11 crore to central and state governments for relief and prevention efforts for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India. Honda has also supplied 2000 engine powered High Pressure Backpack Sprayers to the various Government agencies which will be used for fumigation.

