Coronavirus Lockdown: Fiat Chrysler Looks To Start Operation In North America By April

FCA plants across the U.S. and Canada, as well as headquarters operations and construction projects, are intended to remain closed until April 14, dependent upon the various states' stay-in-place orders and the readiness of each facility to return to production.

| Published:
We'd told you that FCA had stopped production at its North American plant as the spread of the COVID-19 virus reached alarming levels. The company even stopped production at its India plant. But now, there's hope for the North American market as it is likely that the company will kick start operations by April 14, 2020. However, the company continues to take important steps to help flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19 and put the health and safety of our workforce, and the communities where we live and work, first.

Also Read: FCA Suspends Production At Ranjangaon Plant

The Mopar Parts Distribution Centers, which have been deemed essential to keeping first responders and commercial vehicles on the road, will continue to operate with paid volunteers. The status of production for FCA's Mexico operations will be subject to a separate announcement.

Also Read: FCA, PSA Announce 50:50 Merger

The company continues to work collaboratively with the UAW and Unifor to expand upon the extensive program of cleaning and social distancing protocols that already have been implemented across all of our facilities to safeguard our employees.

