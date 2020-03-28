The funds will come from Force Motors & Jaya Hind Industries for the fight against COVID-19

As the Coronavirus pandemic grips and cripples the daily functioning of the country, help keeps pouring in from all directions. The automotive industry too is supporting it in its own way. While Bajaj Auto already pledged ₹ 100 crore towards bettering healthcare facilities and also making sure the medical staff has the tools to fight this pandemic, Hyundai Motor India has ordered for advanced test kits from South Korea which could help over 25,000 people. Now, the Dr. Abhay Firodia Group which is led by Jayahind Industries and its subsidiaries like Force Motors and Jaya Hind Montupet, has earmarked ₹ 25 Crores to support COVID-19 relief activities.

Also Read: TVS And Sundaram-Clayton To Spend ₹ 30 Crore To Curb Spread

The deployment will be aimed at supporting upgradation of health care infrastructure, enhancing blood collection capability, and facilitating mobile clinic/testing capabilities. Dr. Abhay Firodia-Chairman of the Group said, "We have earmarked Rs 25 Crores from our companies Force Motors and Jaya Hind Industries for supporting the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 by NGOs, medical establishments, citizens and by industry platforms."

Also Read: Maruti Intends To Produce 10,000 Ventilators A Month | Mahindra Readies Ventilator Prototype In 48 Hours

The group shall be working closely with bodies like Maratha Chamber Foundation, private hospitals, and select NGOs, to maximise the effectiveness.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.