Coronavirus Impact: TVS Motor Company Shuts Down Plants For Two Days

As an interim measure, TVS Motor Company has decided to shut operations at all its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days.

TVS Motor Company will close its manufacturing plants as an interim measure

Highlights

  • TVS has shut down plants for two days as an interim measure
  • The company will review the situation and take measures as needed
  • Hero, Honda have both shut down manufacturing facilities

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company has announced that the company is suspending production at all its plants for two days in order to safeguard its employees from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement released by TVS, the company has decided to shut operations for two days, effective March 23, 2020. The announcement is an interim measure, TVS said, adding that the company will take further steps after reviewing the situation.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Global Shutdown Of Manufacturing Plants

Last week, TVS announced key measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on employee safety, including work-from-home for employees, and travel advisories. All domestic and international travel has been suspended for TVS employees, and external meetings have been indefinitely suspended. TVS has already set up an emergency contact number for all employees, and dedicated resources will be available 24/7 to handle coronavirus related queries.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Advance Payments During COVID-19 Shutdown

Hero MotoCorp has closed down all manufacturing plants around the world

India's biggest manufacturer of two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp also has temporarily shut down all of its manufacturing facilities until March 31, 2020. In fact, Hero MotoCorp was one of the first two-wheeler manufacturers to announce the shutdown, and all production plants, in India, Colombia and Bangladesh, as well as the Global Parts Centre in Neemrana, Rajasthan have been closed down till March 31, 2020. The company has announced that there will be no layoffs during the period, and in fact, advance monthly payments will be given to contract workers on March 23, 2020 instead of the end of the month. Hero's non-production employees have been asked to work from home.

Also Read: Honda Two-Wheelers Shuts Down All Plants Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has also announced the shut-down of all four of its manufacturing facilities in India, as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak. All four Honda plants will remain closed with immediate effect until further notice, the company said in a statement.

