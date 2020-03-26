Coronavirus Impact: Toyota Says It's Reachable To Customers; Will Extend Warranty If Needed

Toyota Kirloskar Motors had already announced preventive measures to safeguard the health and safety of all stakeholders including customers, employees, and dealer partners in India. While the company's plant remains shut as also its dealers given the lockdown in the country till April 15, 2020, Toyota announced that it will remain reachable for its customers. The Japanese carmaker assured its customers that its call centres will remain open and if there are any queries, the company can be reached through its customer care service network.

Toyota also put out the phone numbers so customers can reach out to it for any queries related to the service of cars. It has to be noted here that service centres of the manufacturer are shut because of the lockdown.

Toyota India has extended the warranty period on cars that were scheduled to expire during the lockdown

Toyota, in fact, also assured customers that in case of someone's warranty expiring in the coming days, it shall be extended to a further date and customers need not worry about renewing it right away. The company says that it is closely monitoring the situation and responding appropriately in accordance with guidance issued by the Government. For those wanting to know more about the company's cars, it has come up with a 360-degree vehicle display on its website, offering a virtual tour of each vehicle, which will help customers understand more about the car considering a dealership cannot be visited in the time of the lockdown

