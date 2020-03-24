New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Impact: Royal Enfield Shuts Down All Global Operations

All manufacturing facilities and offices of Royal Enfield, in India and abroad, have been shut down in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Royal Enfield has shut down all manufacturing plants and offices across global locations

  • Royal Enfield shuts down all manufacturing plants and offices globally
  • The temporary shutdown has been announced till March 31, 2020
  • There will be no salary deduction, even for temporary workers

Royal Enfield has decided to suspend all operations globally, from March 23, 2020 till March 31, 2020, in light of the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to a statement released by the company, the global shutdown includes the company's manufacturing facilities across Tiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal in Chennai, Technical Centres across Chennai and at Bruntingthorpe, Leicestershire in the UK, and all company offices and company owned dealerships in India. Royal Enfield has also issued advisories to all dealerships in India to shut down for the same time period, or follow local administrative orders, as may apply.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Global Shutdown Of Manufacturing Plants

royal enfield technical centre uk

Royal Enfield Technical Centre in Bruntingthorpe, UK has also been shut down

According to the statement, the global shutdown across Royal Enfield manufacturing plants and offices has been initiated keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all employees, as well as casual and temporary workers. During this time period, company employees will continue to work-from-home, and there will be no salary deduction for any permanent or temporary employees, or workforce, and no reduction in workforce.

Also Read: Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Shuts Down All Manufacturing Facilities

Royal Enfield says that depending on concerned local jurisdiction and restrictions ordered, the company's Roadside Assistance facility, service centres and workshop facilities are likely to be impacted during this period. The company stated that it will continue to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate action as per regulatory and administrative guidance.

The decision to shut down Royal Enfield's manufacturing facilities and offices follows similar measures by almost all automotive brands in India. All major two-wheeler manufacturers have already announced temporary shut down of all manufacturing facilities, in India, as well as abroad. Industry body SIAM has also appealed to automotive manufacturers to shut down production in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

