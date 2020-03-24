New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Impact: Bajaj Auto Shuts Down Manufacturing Facilities

Bajaj Auto has temporarily shut down production at its three manufacturing facilities in Waluj, Chakan and Pantnagar.

Bajaj Auto has temporarily shut down all three manufacturing facilities

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto has shut down all three manufacturing facilities
  • Production of KTM bikes also shut down at Chakan plant
  • Decision to shut down plants will be reviewed on March 30, 2020

Bajaj Auto has announced that the company has suspended production at its manufacturing facilities as part of the measures announced by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Bajaj Auto said the company has also implemented work from home for office-based staff, while physical meetings and all travel for employees, including international and domestic travel, has been cancelled. In a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Bajaj Auto announced that all operations at its manufacturing facilities will be shut down till March 30, 2020, when the decision will be reviewed.

"Further to our letter dated March 23, 2020, we wish to inform you that in view of the pandemic of Novel Coronavirus (COVID19), the company has decided to close down the operations at their plants located at Waluj, Chakan and Pantnagar from Monday, March 23, 2020 till further notice, to prevent further spread of coronavirus. The above will be reviewed on March 30, 2020," the statement said.

Bajaj recently launched its first electric scooter the Chetak in India 

In another statement Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said, "We are absolutely clear that we will strictly implement the Government directives as well as guidelines. We have banned international travel in February and by early March banned all travel, cancelled physical meetings and implemented work from home. Our Corporate office and factory at Chakan as well as other factories have ceased production in line with the local instructions. Bare minimum manning will be maintained for essential services. "

Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Suzuki Motorcycle India, as well as India Yamaha have all suspended production in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

