Coronavirus Impact: Bajaj Group Commits ₹ 100 Crore To Fight COVID-19

Bajaj Auto has committed an amount of Rs. 100 crore to fight the Coronavirus Pandemic, which has the country in its grip. This is perhaps the largest amount a vehicle manufacturer has set aside to combat the COVID-19, which has struck India hard.

Bajaj will be working with authorities to upgrade ICUs and healthcare facilties in Pune hospitals

Highlights

  • Bajaj will help provide food security to the underprivileged
  • It will also help upgrade healthcare in rural areas of Pune
  • Bajaj has a network of over 200 NGOs partnering it in this endeavour

The Bajaj Group has actively stepped in to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, which has struck India hard. Bajaj has pledged a staggering amount of ₹ 100 crore to fight COVID-19 in India. Bajaj said that it will be working closely with the government and its strong network of over 200+ NGOs and deploy measures to make resources available for fighting the Coronavirus. Being a Pune-based company, the Bajaj Group will be supporting upgradation of key healthcare infrastructure which will be needed to tackle the spread of Coronavirus. The company had identified private sector hospitals and government hospitals where it will help upgrade ICUs and even procure much needed equipment like ventilators for patients and personal protection equipment for healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and other medical staff. The company will also help setup isolation units and enhance testing facilities for COVID-19 in the areas of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the rural areas of Pune.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Shuts Down Its Manufacturing Facilities Amidst Coronavirus Scare

Additionally, Bajaj is also working with organisations to extend immediate support to the underprivileged community such as daily wage workers, homeless and the street children. The company will be looking to support initiatives on food supply, shelter even help provide access to sanitation and healthcare.

Bajaj Group also identified the phenomenon of reverse migration of people, from cities to their villages. Hence, the company will also be committing a significant portion of its amount towards an economic aid program in rural areas. Other steps include working with authorities to create awareness on Coronavirus and COVID-19 and help strengthen the medical and healthcare infrastructure in rural areas, which include isolation facilities and diagnostic centres.

Bajaj Auto also announced that the company has suspended production at its manufacturing facilities as part of the measures announced by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Bajaj Auto said the company has also implemented work from home for office-based staff, while physical meetings and all travel for employees, including international and domestic travel, has been cancelled. In a filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Bajaj Auto announced that all operations at its manufacturing facilities will be shut down till March 30, 2020, when the decision will be reviewed.

