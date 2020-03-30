Coronavirus Buddh International Circuit To Act As Quarantine Facility

The district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi has a huge challenge on its hands as lakhs of migrants are trying to make their way to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from Delhi. Now with the Union Home ministry sealing district borders these migrants are not able to leave the district and the local administration is putting in the efforts to take care of their shelter and food requirements. For the same the District magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has chosen the now vacant Buddh International Circuit to be used as a shelter home which can also be used as a quarantine facility for Covid19 patients. The decision was taken as per provisions under Chapter 12 of the Uttar Pradesh pandemic Covid-19 guidelines, 2020.

Adequate directions have been given to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial development authority (YEIDA) to set up the required facilities at the Jaypee sports city on war footing. The Buddh track is a part of much larger Jaypee sports city in Greater Noida. According to a YEIDA official who is involved in the process they will be able to decide on Monday itself how many people can be kept at the facility and they aim to keep them there till April 14, 2020 the day on which the current lockdown gets over. The authority will take care of all the food and health requirements of the occupants for the said period.

Recently the authority had sealed the premises of the racetrack as well as the Sports city as the owners had failed to clear unpaid dues of over ₹ 600 crore to them. This will be one of around 20 facilities all over the district the administration aims to use as shelter cum quarantine facilities for the migrants during the lockdown period.

