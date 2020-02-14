New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Affects Hero MotoCorp's Production By 10% In February 2020

Hero MotoCorp's production for February will see a 10 per cent decline due to a supply constraint of certain components from China.

World's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp has announced that the company's planned production for February 2020 will see an impact of 10 per cent due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in China. The virus has affected the supply of some components to the manufacturer's facilities in India. The supply chain for components has not only affected Hero MotoCorp but other automakers globally as well with facilities temporarily shut in China.

In a statement issued by the company, Hero said, "The ongoing issue of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in China has affected the supply of some components to our manufacturing facilities in India. This is likely to impact our planned production by around 10% for the month of February. However, the wholesale dispatches of our vehicles to the dealers during the month remain unaffected. Any further impact on our production will depend on the developing situation in China. We continue to track the developments and keep evaluating our options."

According to the data shared by the company, Hero's sales stood at 582,66 units (domestic + export) in January 2020, witnessing a decline of 14 per cent year-on-year. The manufacturer's year-to-date sales from April 2019 to January 2020 stood at 55,76,830 units.

