New Cars and Bikes in India

Continental To Cut 5,040 Jobs As Combustion Engine Demand Falls

The global auto supplier, which employs more than 240,000 staff, has suffered from a global downturn in demand for passenger cars and a shift away from gasoline and diesel toward battery-powered vehicles.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Continental said around 520 jobs will be lost when a site in Roding in 2024

German auto supplier Continental on Wednesday said it would pare back its engine manufacturing activities as more stringent emissions rules threaten demand for combustion engine components, resulting in around 5,040 job losses by 2028. The global auto supplier, which employs more than 240,000 staff, has suffered from a global downturn in demand for passenger cars and a shift away from gasoline and diesel toward battery-powered vehicles.

Continental said around 520 jobs will be lost when a site in Roding, Germany - which makes hydraulic components for petrol and diesel engines - is closed down in 2024. Another 850 jobs are under threat in Limbach-Oberfrohna, Germany once manufacturing of diesel injection components ends in 2028, and a further 2,200 jobs in Babenhausen, Germany are under threat, Continental said.

Another 720 jobs will be lost in Newport News, United States, where hydraulic components for gasoline engines will cease in 2024. In Pisa, Italy, 750 jobs are under threat because production of petrol engine components will cease by 2028, Continental said.

0 Comments

Continental said it would also start talks with worker representatives at its site in Rubi, Spain where it makes analogue display systems. Around 760 people work at Continental's site in Rubi.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bentley Continental with Immediate Rivals

Bentley Continental
Bentley
Continental

You may interested in

Bentley Continental
Bentley Continental
₹ 3.86 - 5.14 Crore *
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
₹ 4.09 Crore *
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
Aston Martin V12 Vantage
₹ 4.09 Crore *
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage
₹ 3.45 Crore *
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
₹ 4.31 Crore *
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
₹ 4.91 - 6.07 Crore *
Aston Martin DB11
Aston Martin DB11
₹ 4.99 Crore *
Maserati GranTurismo
Maserati GranTurismo
₹ 2.66 - 2.96 Crore *
Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 488 Spider
₹ 5.07 Crore *
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.48 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Royal Enfield Could Stop Selling Its 500 cc Bikes In India
Royal Enfield Could Stop Selling Its 500 cc Bikes In India
Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter To Get 3 Years/50,000 Km Warranty, To Be Built By All-Female Workforce
Bajaj Chetak E-Scooter To Get 3 Years/50,000 Km Warranty, To Be Built By All-Female Workforce
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Could Pull Out Of Markets, Products In Strategy Review - Interim CEO
Renault Could Pull Out Of Markets, Products In Strategy Review - Interim CEO
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities