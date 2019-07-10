Continental Readying First Fully Integrated Axle Drive for Mass Production

The move from combustion engines to electric drives will fundamentally change the automotive world and while automakers are looking for innovation, component manufacturers are helping in making this transformation a success. Continental will present the third generation of electric powertrains, with the new, very high-performance, light and compact axle drive set to take to the roads in various electric models from several Chinese and European manufacturers later this year.

With the new electric drive, the Powertrain division is assuming a pioneering role as technology supplier for highly integrated electric axle drives for the mass market and is once again setting standards for the performance of these modules. In this case, highly integrated means that the new high-voltage drive combines electric motor, power electronics and reduction gear in a single housing.

The third generation of the axle drive will improve the interaction between the individual components

Now market-ready, the third generation of the axle drive will improve the interaction between the individual components, consisting of the electric motor, power electronics and transmission, and synchronize them optimally - and also optimize installation space and weight. The new axle drive now weighs less than 80 kg. The function of an electric parking lock has now been integrated into the transmission.

Thomas Stierle, head of the Hybrid Electric Vehicle business unit of the Powertrain division said "We offer the highly integrated axle drive in two performance levels, with 120 kW or 150 kW. The new, high-voltage drive, comprising electric motor, power electronics and reduction gear, has also reached a previously unseen level of development," With that kind of output, the new electric axle drive is roughly equivalent to a conventional two-litre turbo-diesel engine. The electric motor and power electronics of the new system are liquid-cooled.

Series production of the new axle drive will begin in China by the end of 2019

Series production of the new axle drive used worldwide will begin at the Continental plant in Tianjin, China, in the third quarter of 2019. The reason for hosting production in China is that it means proximity to what is currently the largest and fastest-growing market for electric vehicles, coupled with the strong supplier chain that Continental has established in China.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.