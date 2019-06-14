Continental Is Developing New Tyres For EVs And Fuel Efficiency Norms; Launch In 2021

The Indian auto industry is on the verge of witnessing a series of big upgrades, all of which will be happening in a short time interval. Starting April 2020, the BS6 norms will kick-in and in the same year all models will also have to comply with crash test norms and then with the fuel efficiency norms in 2021. The regulations will require even the components to be upgraded which include tyres as well. Tyre manufacturers have started working on new technologies and some even have chalked out plans to introduce them in the market. Continental Tyres is one of the first tyre manufacturers to develop new tyres for the upcoming norms as well as are in the process to introduce new tyres for electric vehicles. It is planning to introduce new tyres in 2021 which will help automakers to adhere to the CAFE norms.

EV tyres have lower rolling resistance and are lighter compared to those used in conventional vehicles.

Speaking with carandbike, Prashanth Doraswamy, Managing Director and Head, Continental India said, "One thing we are looking at is how can we make tyres more environment-friendly. Tyre uses a lot of energy and when we say energy it means rubber. So rubber again is from natural rubber which is carbon black and uses a lot of oil. So we are trying with a lot of resources in this to see how to increase the content of natural element so that we reduce the burden on the environment. So that's one technology we are working on. The second one certainly with the electrification kicking in, the need and demand for different set of parameters are needed. For example, electric cars are much lesser in weight and they are quitter. So tyres for EVs are different as wind noise and tyre noise can be easily heard when the powertrain is so quite. So the tyre has to be lighter along with providing the same performance and less noise. So these are some of the technologies we are working on, specifically on making tyres for electric vehicles and fuel efficiency. On asking when the company is planning to launch new tyres, Doraswamy said, "So for CAFE norms we are looking at sometime in 2021. So to meet the fuel efficiency norms there are some more things that need to be done. So you'll see one product based on the demand."

Tyres which are designed for electric vehicles have low rolling resistance as well as are better compounded to emit less carbon along with being lighter in weight. Tyres which help in increasing fuel efficiency are comparatively lighter in weight as well. Moreover, the rolling resistance which is the most crucial in enhancing the performance of any tyre also needs to be set in accordance with the vehicle's weight. The general practice among tyre makers is to compound the rubber and profile it for different segments, given that the gross weight remains more or less equal or the difference is not substantial. The profiling itself is very important. More than improving the ride quality, the weight of tyre predominantly depends on profiling. Therefore, for tyres which have bigger side walls and are fatter, the compound needs to be adjusted in a bid to keep a check on their weight. This, in turn, will help in bettering the fuel efficiency as well.

