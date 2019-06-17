Continental Develops Head-Up Display For Sports Cars

Continental has developed the first ultra-compact, high-performance head-up display which can be used in sports cars. The head-up display is particularly suitable for integration into cockpits with limited installation space. It allows for reliable visualisation of information in the driver's field of vision, which makes it intuitive and safe to use, even for this vehicle class. This is especially important because driving functions are increasingly being transferred from drivers to vehicles, including in sports cars, as we move toward automated driving. This enhances safety and comfort when driving in traffic jams, for instance, when the momentum and agility of a sports car is not utilised.

Here's how the compact and the standard HUD units compare to each other

What has long been a standard feature in luxury series vehicles has so far been difficult to achieve in vehicles with special space requirements, such as sports cars. By optimising the virtual image size visible to the driver in the windshield and modifying the projection distance, the developers at Continental Engineering Services have succeeded in significantly reducing the space taken up by the HUD. Dr. Christian Trapp, senior manager of head-up displays at Continental Engineering Services. Said, "Our compact head-up display allows highly accurate visualization of information on a projection area that is slightly smaller than in standard vehicles. With the smaller outward field of vision, our new development is in line with the vehicle concepts of most manufacturers."

With a HUD, drivers receive all relevant information directly in their field of vision - where and when it is needed. While the drivers' eyes remain focused on the road, all-important information, such as warning messages and speed limits, can always be read.

