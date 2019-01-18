New Cars and Bikes in India

Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune

The company plans to invest around 30 million euros (Rs. 240 crores) in infrastructure and buildings until 2020.

View Photos
The construction phase has already been initiated.

Continental today celebrated the groundbreaking of its greenfield plant in Talegaon, Pune, dedicated to its powertrain business. The company plans to invest around 30 million euros ( ₹ 240 crores) in infrastructure and buildings until 2020. The construction phase has already been initiated. Production scheduled to start at the factory by early 2020 for various drivetrain products including engine management systems, sensors and actuators as well as fuel and exhaust management components, for passenger cars, 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Klaus Hau, Executive Vice President Powertrain Components Business Unit, Powertrain said, "India plays a central role in our global growth strategy. Due to the increasing stringent emission legislation in the automotive market, including two-wheeler market, we are expecting a growing demand for low-emission technologies. Through this investment, we are expanding our involvement in this strategically important market, thereby ensuring that we will better satisfy the customers' growing demand".

Continental has invested approximately 260 million euros ( ₹ 2100 crores) in India during the ten-year period from 2008 for its various businesses. The company is supporting all key automotive customers in India's transition to BS 6 emission standards. They continue to make investments in enhancing combustion engines and electro-mobility. The company also recently announced an additional R&D facility in its existing automotive plant in Gurgaon.

0 Comments

Prashanth Doreswamy, Market Head, Continental India and Managing Director, Continental Automotive India, comments: "This investment reinforces our commitment to the Indian market. Continental has been growing ahead of the market in India. To continue doing so, we need to invest both in technologies of tomorrow and expand our reach in the market. With this investment in our Powertrain business, Continental will better support India's drive for cleaner air."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Continental Continental AG Continental New Plant Continental India

Latest News

Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 9; Oriol Mena Finishes 9th
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 9; Oriol Mena Finishes 9th
Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With A R Rahman To Launch Nexa Music For Aspiring Musicians
Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With A R Rahman To Launch Nexa Music For Aspiring Musicians
Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App
Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App
Aprilia SR Max 300 Spotted In India
Aprilia SR Max 300 Spotted In India
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced

Latest Cars

7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.55 - 5.86 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.41 - 16.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities