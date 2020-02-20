CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards: People's Choice For Best Four Wheeler Pavilion

Opinions of our viewers and readers hold great value to us and we try our level best to take their feedback and engage with them whenever possible. So we formed categories and used our social media handles to know what you all found interesting at the Auto Expo 2020. With over 1 lakh visitors turning up at the Auto Expo this year, the gathering was huge for sure across the show area. However, we did notice some pavilions being overly crowded and came up with the idea of having People's Choice For Best Pavilion category in our Auto Expo Excellence Awards.

The Sierra is an all-electric concept SUV that pays homage to the legendary Sierra SUV

So as the final results came, we actually were not surprised with Tata Motors' pavilion getting the most attention of our viewers and readers as there was a lot going for it. We even noticed a larger stay time of the crowd at the pavilion checking out some great concepts on display like the Tata Sierra concept and the HBX small SUV concept. In fact, Tata Motors got its entire product line up at the expo including latest models like the Tata Nexon Facelift, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Altroz, Tata Harrier with contrast roof and the upcoming Tata Gravitas among others. In fact, Tata Motors even had a wide range of its CV line up arranged adjacent to the CV pavilion and the best part was that the set up looked clutter free spread up in the entire hall.

Tata Nexon EV was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

Then, there was a separate are even for the customer engagement activity where only a few people were allowed at a time for a ride in the Tata Nexon EV. Quite interesting in fact, the EV was being driven on a sky ramp made above the stage where you can see the Nexon EV going back and forth. Besides the ride experience, the ramp also offered a great aerial view of the entire pavilion which definitely looked mesmerizing. So to sum it up, exciting product range, wide hall area, congestion free set up and interesting engagement activities impressed most of our viewers and Auto Expo visitors and it finally took the trophy for People's Choice For Best Four-Wheeler Pavilion at our Auto Expo Excellence Awards.

