New Cars and Bikes in India

CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Suzuki Katana Wins Best Bike Of Show

The award for the Best Bike at the CNB Auto Expo Awards for Excellence 2020 goes to the Suzuki Katana.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Suzuki Katana was the most interesting motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2020

Highlights

  • Suzuki Katana unveiled at Auto Expo 2020
  • New Suzuki Katana based on Suzuki GSX-S1000F
  • Suzuki India may introduce the Katana as a CKD model
Auto Expo 2020

Participation from mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers have been low yet at the Auto Expo 2020, and there were many lesser known brands in the electric two-wheeler space. The CNB Auto Expo Awards for Excellence 2020 recognised and honoured the efforts by auto manufacturers who put their best foot forward with launches, concepts, innovations and more. Even though there have been a lot of electric two-wheelers which were in contention for the Best Bike of the Auto Expo 2020, the Suzuki Katana was chosen unanimously as the Best Bike of the Auto Expo 2020.

fg87ct3k

New Suzuki Katana is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F but revives the Katana name from the 1980s

Suzuki

Suzuki Bikes

Access 125

Gixxer SF

Hayabusa

Gixxer

Burgman Street 125

Intruder

Gixxer 250

Gixxer SF 250

Access 125 SE

GSX-S750

GSX R1000

Hayate EP

V-Strom 650XT

DR-Z50

V-Strom 1000

GSX-R1000R

RM-Z250

GSX S1000F

GSX S1000

RM-Z450

Suzuki Motorcycle India did not have any new production motorcycles or scooters on display at the Auto Expo 2020, but the Suzuki Katana was certainly the most talked about bike at the Suzuki pavilion. The new Katana revives a popular name from the 1980s, and a model which was sold as a sport-tourer well into the 2000s. The 2020 Suzuki Katana is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F, and powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which puts out 147 bhp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

40s6kmhg

The headlight is a tribute to the old Katana, but the engine is shared with the Suzuki GSX-S1000F

0 Comments

While the Suzuki Katana has just been showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, Suzuki India says that the idea is to gauge audience reaction and see if it should be launched in India in the future. If the reaction to the Suzuki Katana is positive, and visitors express interest, Suzuki may consider introducing the Katana in India later in the year, and assembled here from completely knocked down (CKD) kits to keep pricing attractive for the Indian superbike lover.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Suzuki Access 125 with Immediate Rivals

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 66,595 - 67,813 *
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 96,220 - 1.22 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
₹ 14.69 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.11 Lakh *
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
₹ 72,603 *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.13 - 1.2 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
₹ 1.75 Lakh *
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.85 - 1.86 Lakh *
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Suzuki Access 125 SE
₹ 71,785 - 79,423 *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX R1000
Suzuki GSX R1000
₹ 20.13 Lakh *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
₹ 7.91 Lakh *
Suzuki DR-Z50
Suzuki DR-Z50
₹ 2.71 Lakh *
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
₹ 14.25 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
₹ 20.99 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z250
Suzuki RM-Z250
₹ 7.52 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki GSX S1000F
₹ 13.46 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki GSX S1000
₹ 12.98 Lakh *
Suzuki RM-Z450
Suzuki RM-Z450
₹ 8.81 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Honda Dio BS6 Scooter Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 59,990
2020 Honda Dio BS6 Scooter Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 59,990
Fifth-Gen Honda City Teased
Fifth-Gen Honda City Teased
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities