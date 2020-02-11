CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Suzuki Katana Wins Best Bike Of Show

Participation from mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers have been low yet at the Auto Expo 2020, and there were many lesser known brands in the electric two-wheeler space. The CNB Auto Expo Awards for Excellence 2020 recognised and honoured the efforts by auto manufacturers who put their best foot forward with launches, concepts, innovations and more. Even though there have been a lot of electric two-wheelers which were in contention for the Best Bike of the Auto Expo 2020, the Suzuki Katana was chosen unanimously as the Best Bike of the Auto Expo 2020.

Suzuki Motorcycle India did not have any new production motorcycles or scooters on display at the Auto Expo 2020, but the Suzuki Katana was certainly the most talked about bike at the Suzuki pavilion. The new Katana revives a popular name from the 1980s, and a model which was sold as a sport-tourer well into the 2000s. The 2020 Suzuki Katana is based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000F, and powered by the same 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder engine which puts out 147 bhp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

The headlight is a tribute to the old Katana, but the engine is shared with the Suzuki GSX-S1000F

While the Suzuki Katana has just been showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, Suzuki India says that the idea is to gauge audience reaction and see if it should be launched in India in the future. If the reaction to the Suzuki Katana is positive, and visitors express interest, Suzuki may consider introducing the Katana in India later in the year, and assembled here from completely knocked down (CKD) kits to keep pricing attractive for the Indian superbike lover.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.