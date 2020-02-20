New Cars and Bikes in India

CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: People's Choice Best Two-Wheeler - Aprilia SXR 160

The Aprilia SXR 160 bagged the People's Choice Award for Best Two-Wheeler with 51% votes, compared to the Suzuki Katana and Okinawa Cruiser, which got 34% and 15% votes respectively.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Aprilia SXR 160 received 51% votes for the People's Choice Award for Best Two-Wheeler

Highlights

  • The Aprilia SXR 160 won with 51 per cent votes
  • The SXR 160 is the company's first maxi-scooter and gets SR160's engine
  • The SXR 160 will be launched in Q3 of 2020
Auto Expo 2020

The carandbike Auto Expo Excellence Awards is all about bringing you some of the best showcases, both in the four-wheeler and two-wheeler categories, present at the biennial motor show. However, this year a lot of mainstream OEMs, especially from the two-wheeler space, did not participate in the 2020 Auto Expo. But the ones that were part of the motor show brought in some exciting products. Even with lesser nominations, our jury members - Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor- carandbike, Yogendra Pratap, Editor- Auto Today, Girish Karkera, Former Editor- Top Gear India, Ameya Naik and Kingshuk Dutta from the carandbike team - had a tough time selecting some of the winners from the two-wheeler category. However, that wasn't the case with the People's Choice Award for the Best Two-Wheeler.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Showcased; Launch In Q3 2020

Aprilia

Aprilia Bikes

SR 150

SR 160

SR 125

Storm 125

SRV 850

RSV4

Tuono 125

Shiver 900

Caponord 1200

Mana 850 GT

Dorsoduro 1200

Dorsoduro 900

We put out an Instagram poll asking our followers to choose their favourite two-wheeler on display at the event, and the nominees were Suzuki Katana, Aprilia SXR 160, and Okinawa's new electric Cruiser. While all three were very deserving candidates, the winner, of course, was the Aprilia SXR 160 that too by a huge margin. The all-new maxi-scooter, or Crossmax as Aprilia calls it, bagged 51 per cent votes, while the Suzuki Katana came in second with 34 per cent votes, and Okinawa's electric scooter was at the third spot with just 15 per cent votes.

12kvmajk

Piaggio India CEO & MD Diego Graffi with the Aprilia SXR 160 at Auto Expo 2020

Slated to be launched in India later this year, the Aprilia SXR 160 is the newest member to join Aprilia's growing rang of moto-scooters. Like the SR series, the SXR range will also include a 125 cc and 160 cc option, however, only the latter was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The motor, of course, is the new BS6 compliant 160 cc 3-valve engine introduced with the updated Aprilia SR 160, which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to a CVT gearbox.

Aprilia spent two years in designing and developing the SXR moto-scooter in Italy and it has been made specifically for the Indian market. In terms of features, the SXR 160 will come with all LED lighting and a fully digital instrument cluster as standard, while ABS and disc brakes for both front and the rear wheel will also be part of the standard fitment. Other styling bits include 12-inch 5-spoke machined alloys with wide pattern tyres.

0 Comments

Piaggio India plans to launch the new Aprilia SXR 160 in the third quarter of 2020, between July and September, while the bookings will begin in August 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Aprilia SR 150 with Immediate Rivals

Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia
SR 150

Popular Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia SR 150
Aprilia SR 150
₹ 75,056 - 94,668 *
Aprilia SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
₹ 95,830 *
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
₹ 69,759 *
Aprilia Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
₹ 71,997 *
Aprilia SRV 850
Aprilia SRV 850
₹ 15.69 Lakh *
Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia RSV4
₹ 20.78 - 22.66 Lakh *
Aprilia Tuono 125
Aprilia Tuono 125
₹ 19.64 Lakh *
Aprilia Shiver 900
Aprilia Shiver 900
₹ 14.52 Lakh *
Aprilia Caponord 1200
Aprilia Caponord 1200
₹ 21.77 - 22.3 Lakh *
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
₹ 13.58 Lakh *
Aprilia Dorsoduro 1200
Aprilia Dorsoduro 1200
₹ 18.42 Lakh *
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
₹ 13.59 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Honda Delivers First Forza 300 Mid-Size Scooter In India
Honda Delivers First Forza 300 Mid-Size Scooter In India
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities