CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: Best Launch - Kia Carnival

The 2020 Auto Expo witnessed a bunch of new launches and unveils this year. Right from the country's most affordable electric car, the Mahindra eKUV100, to the fastest car at the motor show, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe, we witnessed some exciting launches. With an array of models to choose from for the CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020, our jury, which comprised of Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor- carandbike, Yogendra Pratap, Editor- Auto Today, Girish Karkera, Former Editor- Top Gear India, Ameya Naik and Kingshuk Dutta from carandbike, certainly had a tough time picking a winner for the "Best Launch at Auto Expo 2020".

Jury member Yogendra Pratap, Editor- Auto Today presenting the award to Shakti Upadhyay Head of Marketing & PR, Kia Motors India

For this category, the jury mainly focused on the mass-market segment, and the nominees included - the Mahindra eKUV100, Kia Carnival, MG Gloster, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift, and the Hyundai Creta. The judges looked at a bunch of different parameters like - design & styling, features, pricing, and relevance to the segment/market among others, and finally picked the Kia Carnival as the winner for this year.

The Kia Carnival was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 at ₹ 24.95 lakh to ₹ 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

In fact, the Kia Carnival was also the winner of the People's Choice Award for Best Four-wheeler, receiving 46 per cent votes on our online poll. The company said that in less than 15 days of starting the bookings for the Carnival the company had received over 3,500 pre-orders for the premium full-size MPV. In fact, 70 per cent of the total bookings were for the top-of-the-line Limousine variant of the Kia Carnival.

The middle row of the Kia Carnival is the true lap of luxury, offering solid comfort

Priced at ₹ 24.95 lakh to ₹ 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the new Kia Carnival has entered a new sub-category in MPV space, the premium full-size MPV; similar to the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the luxury space. Offered in 3 variants - Premium, Prestige and Limousine - the Carnival MPV comes in 7-, 8-, and 9-seater cabin layout options. We have already driven the car and were quite impressed with its offerings.

The top-spec Kia Carnival comes with 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system

On the features front, the Kia Carnival comes with LED daytime running lights, LED headlamps, fog lamps and taillights. The cabin, on the other hand, comes with dual electric sunroofs, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, laptop charging point, powered tailgate, one-touch powered sliding doors and dual-zone climate control. The top trim comes with 10.1-inch entertainment screen for the rear passengers. There's also Kia Motors India's UVO connected car tech on offer which further allows you to control certain functions of the car via a mobile app.

