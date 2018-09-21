New Cars and Bikes in India

Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh

US-based Cleveland CycleWerks has introduced its first dealership in Mumbai which will be retailing the newly launched Ace Deluxe and Misfit motorcycles.

View Photos
Cleveland CycleWerks has commenced operations with two bikes - Ace Deluxe and Misfit

Having made its Indian debut at the Auto Expo earlier this year, US-based Cleveland CycleWerks has commenced operations in India with the launch of two motorcycles - Ace Deluxe and Misfit. The Ace Deluxe is priced at ₹ 2.23 lakh, while the Misfit is priced at ₹ 2.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The new motorcycles will be sold via the company's first-ever dealership located in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The new 1000 sq. ft. dealership incorporates a display area, service centre, as well as a lounge section and delivery arena. Furthermore, the company has announced that it will be opening showrooms in other cities as well across the country. Cleveland CycleWerks currently retails its products in 23 countries.

Speaking on beginning operations, Cleveland CycleWerks India - Chairman and Managing Director, Sangram Patil said, "Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycles provide a complete biking lifestyle experience to enthusiasts all over the world and in order to serve the ever- growing clientele with the same enthusiasm and passion, we are proud to announce launch of Cleveland CycleWerks showroom in Vashi. With our vision of providing our customers the best Cleveland CycleWerks motorcycle experience possible - from initial contact onward, our partnership with Mantram in Vashi is very significant and reflects Cleveland CycleWerks efforts to connect with our consumers and provide high quality services that equals our international standards. Cleveland CycleWerks promises to offer exceptional service, ride experienceand thereby create exceptional value to all our stakeholders."

dtjqjq9g

Cleveland CycleWerks has launched Ace Deluxe and Misfit motorcycles

Advertisement

Motorcycles from Cleveland CycleWerks are retro-styled with both bikes sporting an old school design language. The Ace Deluxe is reminiscent of the Yamaha RD350 of the past, while the Misfit is a cafe racer styled bike. Both motorcycles use a 229 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for about 15 bhp and 16 Nm of peak torque. The bikes are paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The chasis, however, is different on the bikes with the Ace Deluxe using a square section single-downtube frame while the Misfit gets a double cradle unit.

The bikes are suspended by USD forks up front dual shock absorbers at the rear with five-storey preload adjustment. Braking performance comes disc brakes on either wheels but there's no ABS on offer.

Cleveland CycleWerks will be opening bookings for the new bikes by next week, while deliveries are expected to commence by October this year. The company plans to open 10 dealerships across ten major cities in the country over the next few months.

The bike maker has set-up an assembly facility near Pune and is currently importing the offerings via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. It plans to expand local content on the motorcycles to make then more value friendly. The localisation level currently stands at about six per cent.

0 Comments

Apart from the Ace Deluxe and the Misfit, Cleveland CycleWerks had also showcased the Ace Scrambler and Ace Cafe at the Auto Expo this year, and are likely to arrive by next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Cleveland CycleWerks Ace Deluxe Misfit Cleveland CycleWerks Misfit

Latest News

New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked
New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked
Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh
Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released
Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released
Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200
Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200
Mahindra KUV100 AMT Variant Spotted Testing
Mahindra KUV100 AMT Variant Spotted Testing
Volkswagen Reveals I.D. Buzz Cargo
Volkswagen Reveals I.D. Buzz Cargo
Aston Martin Releases Sketch Of New Hypercar Project 003
Aston Martin Releases Sketch Of New Hypercar Project 003
Peugeot Reveals e-Legend All-Electric Concept
Peugeot Reveals e-Legend All-Electric Concept
Nissan Recalls 2.4 Lakh SUVs Worldwide; India Unaffected
Nissan Recalls 2.4 Lakh SUVs Worldwide; India Unaffected
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
Toyota Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Etios Series
Toyota Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Etios Series
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Germany To Reach Target Of 1 Million Electric Cars Later Than Planned
Germany To Reach Target Of 1 Million Electric Cars Later Than Planned
Toyota Invests In Renewable Energy To Power Future Factories, Electric Cars
Toyota Invests In Renewable Energy To Power Future Factories, Electric Cars

Latest Cars

8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

81 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

33 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

80 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

27 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 70,000
More SUV Cars

DC models

DC Avanti
DC Avanti
₹ 42.54 Lakh *
x
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images
Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities